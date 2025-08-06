Besiktas sign Valencia, Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Turkish giants Besiktas are set to complete the signing of Wilfred Ndidi from Championship side Leicester City.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that a ‘mutual agreement’ between the 28-year-old and Besiktas has been reached.

Besiktas has agreed on a €9.5 million deal with Leicester City, despite Valencia making a late attempt at hijacking the move yesterday.

Plettenberg reports that ‘contracts are now being checked’ and that the Nigerian midfielder is scheduled to have his medical at Besiktas on Thursday.

Reports late last month suggested that Manchester United were in discussions to sign the Nigerian midfielder this summer.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have previously also been linked with a move for Wilfred Ndidi.

Juventus and Leverkusen have also been reported to be interested in the highly-rated midfielder.