Rangers confirm signing of Southampton, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Brentford and Brighton target

Rangers have officially secured the signing of winger Oliver Antman on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in a transfer that could reach £4 million.

Antman impressed in the Eredivisie last season, contributing six goals and 15 assists in 32 league appearances.

His creativity and pace are expected to strengthen Rangers’ attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The Finland international becomes the ninth summer signing at Ibrox.

He follows Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Djeidi Gassama, and Mikey Moore in making the move to Glasgow.

Reports suggests that Rangers have beaten stiff competition to his signature. Southampton, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Brentford, Brighton and Club Brugge had all shown interest in the £5m-rated star.