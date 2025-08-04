Everton in advanced talks over Newcastle, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Everton are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Championship side Southampton over a move for midfielder Tyler Dibling.

The Toffees had a £27 million bid rejected by the Saints last week, with reports claiming that they would only accept a bid in the region of £40 million.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reports on his X account, that talks are at an ‘advanced’ stage, with both clubs confident a deal can be struck at around £35 million.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with all keen on landing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.