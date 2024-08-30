Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign midfielder

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from West Ham.
The 29-year-old will join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan with no option or obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
Ward-Prowse, who has 11 caps for England, has featured for just 16 minutes in the Premier League this season.
The midfielder joined the Hammers from Southampton in a £30million transfer last summer.