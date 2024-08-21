Nottingham Forest close to signing Crystal Palace target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to securing a deal for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Forest initially had a £25 million bid, including add-ons, rejected by Arsenal, but ongoing talks have brought the two clubs closer to an agreement, according to ESPN’s James Olley.

Arsenal is holding out for a fee between £30 million and £35 million, with the report suggesting optimism that a deal could be finalized soon.

While Crystal Palace is keeping an eye on the situation, they have yet to make a formal offer, leaving Nottingham Forest as the frontrunner.

Eddie Nketiah, who joined Arsenal at 14, has netted 38 goals in 168 appearances.