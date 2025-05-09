Nottingham Forest eye move for Liverpool star as Gibbs-White replacement

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Elliott, 21, is reportedly open to leaving Anfield in search of more regular Premier League football, according to Football Insider.

While Liverpool still view the England U21 international as part of their long-term plans under new boss Arne Slot, the club could demand a fee of £40–50 million.

Football Insider claims that Forest could be prepared to meet that valuation if Gibbs-White departs, with Manchester City said to be keen on the playmaker in a deal that could reach £100 million.

Elliott is also being monitored by Wolves, Bournemouth and Newcastle, but Forest have now emerged as a serious contender ahead of the summer window.

Slot is expected to make a final decision soon, ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.