Nottingham Forest join Newcastle Utd in race for Liverpool star

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah this summer, adding fresh competition for Newcastle United.

Forest are keen to strengthen their defence ahead of next season and see Quansah as a valuable long-term addition in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle are also monitoring the 22-year-old, who has played just 398 Premier League minutes this campaign.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are open to offers and value Quansah at around £29.7 million. Interest in the defender is growing, with Inter Milan and several Bundesliga clubs also keeping tabs on him.

Quansah’s future could depend on Liverpool’s own transfer activity. The Reds have made a move for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, which may clear the way for Quansah’s exit.