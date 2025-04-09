Nottingham Forest lining up move for Newcastle and Aston Villa target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly planning to make a summer move for Bournemouth star Evanilson.

The Brazilian has impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, scoring 11 goals in 27 appearances so far.

TBR Football reports of the interest from Nottingham Forest in the 25-year-old and the report claims that the Reds were interested in the forward before he joined Bournemouth as well.

Nottingham Forest sees Evanilson as a perfect alternative to signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who they have been strongly linked with in recent weeks.

Evanilson joined Bournemouth in a £40 million deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The report also claims that Newcastle and Aston Villa also have Evanilson on their list of potential summer targets.