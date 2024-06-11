Nottingham ponder swoop for Crystal Palace star

Nottingham Forest have received a boost in their financial situation, needing to raise just £20 million to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) by June 30, according to The Telegraph.

This lower figure provides the club with confidence that they can retain key players while generating funds through the sale of others, such as Joe Worrall and Matt Turner.

As a result, Forest are considering reigniting their interest in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite losing his place to Dean Henderson at Palace, Johnstone remains a valuable target for Forest, who previously approached him in January.

Forest’s positive PSR update allows them the flexibility to strengthen their squad without selling major stars.