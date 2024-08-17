Shearer warns over Solanke exit in Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth prediction

Metro columnist Alan Sharer has warned Bournemouth that they could face a difficult start to the season without Dominic Solanke.

Their meeting last season ended in a 2-3 away win to Bournemouth, but Shearer expects it to be tougher for the visitors this time around.

Shearer’s prediction for the match between Nottingham and Bournemouth is a 2-1 win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 9.00 if you are into football betting.

“I think Nottingham Forest may just have enough to edge this game, though I expect both teams to be fighting this season,” Metro columnist Alan Shearer said.

“How will Bournemouth play without Dominic Solanke? It may take some time, so I will say 2-1 to Forest.”