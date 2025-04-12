Sheffield United boss rules out exit for Liverpool, Ipswich, Newcastle and Leicester target

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has sent a clear message over the future of Scottish teenager Ryan One.

Wilder commented on Ryan One’s situation ahead of the clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, insisting that the 18-year-old’s future ‘is in a red and white shirt’.

“Ryan has a huge future in front of him and his future is in a red and white shirt,” the Sheffield United boss told The Yorkshire Post.

“I have spoken to the owners about securing our best players and talking about contract situations and making sure we don’t run contracts down unless players don’t want to be here.

“But there’s been no one who has spoken about leaving this season and doesn’t want to be here.”

Reports in January suggested that Liverpool, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Leicester City were all showing interest in One.

Recent reports have suggested that Ipswich Town are closing in on a move for the youngster as they see him as a potential replacement for Liam Delap this summer.