Exclusive: Liverpool, Ipswich, Newcastle and Leicester keeping tabs on Sheffield United star

Liverpool, Ipswich, Newcastle and Leicester are all showing interest in Sheffield United’s promising teenage striker, Ryan One.

Ontheminute.com understands that the 18-year-old Scot has caught the eye of scouts from the Premier League clubs with his physical presence and strong performances in the Championship.

After joining the Blades in 2023 from Hamilton, One has made 10 appearances and scored his first goal in November, helping Sheffield to a 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Despite his young age, One has already been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad, earning international minutes against Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Sheffield United view him as a key player for the future, and they are likely to demand a significant fee if any Premier League club comes calling for his services.