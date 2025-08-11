Inter make contact for Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa target

Inter Milan are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, the Nerazzurri have made checks on the 23-year-old while they continue to pursue Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

Inter still view Lookman as their top target, but Atalanta’s refusal to accept a €45m offer has forced them to consider alternatives.

Akliouche, a Monaco academy graduate, impressed last season with seven goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances. He has six senior France caps and was part of the Olympic squad.

However, Monaco’s reported €70m asking price makes him an even costlier option than Lookman.

The winger is under contract until 2028 and has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.