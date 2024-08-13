Souness expects Liverpool legends to leave for free next summer

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness expects Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to leave the club for nothing next summer.

Salah and Van Dijk, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, have entered the final 12 months of their contracts and could leave for free next summer.

The players can start talks with overseas clubs over moves from January.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Photo by Shutterstock.

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Souness said on talkSPORT: “For Van Dijk and Mo Salah – particularly Salah – Saudi Arabia has got to be attractive.

“Maybe he’s going to play another year and Van Dijk, at his age, maybe he’s thinking that.

“For Trent, would money be the biggest thing? No, given his age and the fact that he’s a scouser and if it was up to me he’d stay a bit longer.

“But the other two this might be their last year with their contracts running out.

“The lure of playing in Saudi Arabia will be enormous when you get to the wrong side of 30.

“If this is the last year of their contracts, I imagine they are running their contracts down to get the biggest payday they can possibly get.

“That would make sense for Salah and for Van Dijk, maybe the same.

“These conversations may have happened because it’s not the sort of thing that you want out.”