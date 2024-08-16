Southampton in talks to sign Aston Villa youngster

Southampton are reportedly in talks to sign striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The Athletic reports that there is no agreement yet, but the two clubs are in negotiations over the 22-year-old striker.

Southampton are eager to strengthen their attacking options in the 2024 summer transfer window, following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Cameron Archer had joined Sheffield United last summer in a £18.5million deal, but Aston Villa were forced to buy him back after the Bramall Lane side were relegated, due to a clause in their agreement.

The young striker scored four goals in 32 appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season.