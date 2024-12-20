Spurs ahead of Wolves and Brighton in race for Leeds star

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign centre-back Pascal Struijk from Championship side Leeds United.

Pascal Struijk has played a key role at Leeds United this season, as they attempt to get promoted back to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside reports that Struijk is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Spurs leading Wolves and Brighton in the race for the defender.

Leeds are reportedly not considering putting the centre-back up for sale and would prefer to keep him as they fight for promotion this season.

But the report suggests that Leeds could be tempted into doing business if they receive and offer of around £25 million for the defender in January.