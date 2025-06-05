Sunderland, Leeds and Brentford battle for Getafe star

Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche is attracting strong interest from the Premier League, with Sunderland, Leeds United and Brentford all reportedly keen on the 22-year-old.

According to transfer guru Ekrem Konur on X, Sunderland – fresh off their return to the Premier League – are closely tracking Uche as they prepare for a major summer rebuild.

Leeds United and Brentford have also shown serious interest in the versatile talent in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Uche, who currently plays in La Liga, is under contract with a €25 million release clause.

While Atletico Madrid are also keen to sign the midfielder and keep him in Spain, multiple English clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

Sunderland could be looking to make a statement signing as they gear up for top-flight football once again.