Sunderland shut down January exit rumours for Man Utd target

Sunderland have shut down January exit rumours around Noah Sadiki amid growing speculation linking the midfielder with Manchester United.

The Black Cats are adamant the 21-year-old will not be sold this month, regardless of interest from Old Trafford.

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland’s hierarchy have made it clear Sadiki is viewed as a cornerstone of Regis Le Bris’ project following his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

The DR Congo international joined from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer and has quickly become a key figure in midfield.

United are believed to be assessing midfield reinforcements, but Sunderland’s strong financial position means there is no pressure to cash in. Sadiki is under a long-term contract and regarded internally as untouchable.

Any approach in January is expected to be firmly rejected, with Sunderland focused on maintaining squad stability for the second half of the season.