Sutton: An open goal for Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United, who are already relegated from the Premier League, face a tough match against Nottingham Forest, who are still fighting for survival in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest won 2-1 against Sheffield United in their meeting at the City Ground earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest is a 0-2 away win and you can get odds around 9.60 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tip.

“This has to be seen as an open goal for Nottingham Forest,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They did well against Manchester City last week despite being beaten, but now they need to follow that up with a repeat performance that gets them the result they need.

“Forest’s focus has to be on how they play, rather than who is the referee or video assistant referee. If they can do that, they should beat a fragile-looking Sheffield United, who are already down.

“The Blades played well in the first half against Newcastle last week but capitulated in the end.”