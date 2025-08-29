West Ham confirm £42m signing of Man Utd, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leeds target

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton in a deal worth £38m plus £4m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium after emerging as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.

Fernandes, who came through Sporting Lisbon’s academy, became a standout for Southampton last season with his blend of defensive resilience and attacking creativity.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited to play for West Ham,” said Fernandes to West Ham’s official website. “I think it’s a big step for me.

“It’s a big Club, a massive Club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.

“I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football.

“I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day.”

According to reports, Fernandes had also attracted strong interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leeds United during the summer window, but West Ham ultimately won the race for his signature.

A Portugal U21 international, Fernandes ranked among the league’s best for defensive actions and progressive passing last term. The Hammers believe he can make an immediate impact as they strengthen for domestic and European competition.