West Ham lining up bid for Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Spurs target to replace Kudus

West Ham are reportedly considering making a move for Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that the Hammers ‘pan to check on the situation’ of De Ketelaere over the coming weeks, leading up to the January transfer window.

Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere.

West Ham sees De Ketelaere as a potential replacement for Mohammed Kudus, who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Atalanta are reportedly looking for around £40 million for De Ketelaere, but West Ham face strong competition for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool are also considering making a move, should Mohamed Salah decide not to extend his contract with the club.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Manchester City are also reported to be interested in signing Charles De Ketelaere.