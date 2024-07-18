West Ham poised to secure Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest target

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson looks set to join West Ham, according to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, but has reportedly chosen the Hammers.

Reiss Nelson, a product of Arsenal’s academy, is eager for regular first-team football and sees West Ham as the ideal destination.

The move comes as new Hammers’ manager Julen Lopetegui seeks to strengthen his squad.

Despite this, Crystal Palace have not given up hope of signing Nelson. The Eagles are keen on his versatility, especially after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.