West Ham, Spurs and Aston Villa tracking Reims youngster

West Ham, Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs keeping an eye on Reims youngster Valentin Atangana.

The Sun reports that scouts from clubs such as West Ham, Fiorentina, Tottenham and Aston Villa are making checks on Reims youngster Atangana.

The report suggests that 26 top clubs watched the youngster play last week, ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Cameroon-born France U21 international has been compared to France star N’Golo Kanta.

Valentin Atangana’s current contract at Reims is set to expire in the summer of 2027.