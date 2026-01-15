West Ham step up chase for Newcastle United star

West Ham are showing growing interest in Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles as they assess defensive options for the January window.

The Hammers are keen to add experience at the back and see the club captain as a potential solution amid their struggles.

According to the Northern Echo, Lascelles has entered the final six months of his Newcastle deal and is unlikely to be offered a new contract at St James’ Park.

That has alerted suitors, with this window representing Newcastle’s last chance to secure a fee.

The 32-year-old has been restricted to just two brief Premier League substitute appearances this season after injury setbacks.

However, West Ham believe his leadership and experience could prove vital in the months ahead.

With defensive reinforcements high on the agenda, Lascelles’ situation is now firmly on West Ham’s radar.