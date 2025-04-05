Wolves ponder shock move for Man Utd star

Wolves have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in the summer.

Football Transfers reports that Wolves could make a move for the 25-year-old winger in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sancho is currently on loan at Chelsea and the Blues have a £25 million obligation to buy the winger, depending on where they end up in the league this season.

But reports have suggested that Chelsea are considering a £5 million payment to get out of the obligation to buy clause.

Manchester United have no plans to include Sancho in their squad again and would be keen on selling the winger.

Wolves are expecting that a number of key players, including Matheus Cunha, could leave the club this summer and they see Sancho as a possible replacement.