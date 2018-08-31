A trip to Leicester could be a banana skin for Liverpool

Liverpool heads to Leicester City in the early Premier League kick-off on Saturday lunchtime.

The Merseysiders have a hundred per cent record in the English top-flight from three games so far this season.

Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp’s team have yet to concede a goal in the Premier League and sit top of the table. Everything seems rosy for the visitors. However, a trip to Leicester is a potential banana skin.

Leicester not easy opponents

While many would now consider Leicester a midtable team, the Foxes have proven difficult opponents for Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in recent seasons. In fact, the side from the Midlands has won three of their last four meetings with the Reds on home soil in all competitions.

Liverpool have also had a knack of slipping up in these sorts of games in recent seasons, which has not helped their chances of winning that maiden Premier League title. The Reds seem to slip-up in the strangest of games. This game will be a test no doubt about it.

Liverpool gunning for a record

If Liverpool records a victory at the King Power, then they will break a record, as the men from Merseysiders have never won their first four Premier League games. The Reds have also not managed to keep clean sheets in their opening four games since season 2005/06.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were vulnerable in defence for the first half last season. The January arrival of centre-back Virgil van Dijk and the summer signing of goalkeeper Alisson have seemingly helped bring stability to their backline.

The absence of Jamie Vardy from the Foxes forward line should certainly improve the visitor’s chances of maintaining that stellar defensive record.

A hint the Reds could slip-up

In truth, Liverpool could head to the Midlands and record a comfortable victory. However, there was a slight hint that Klopp’s side are not as formidable as many think in the second half against Brighton last time out.

Leicester at the King Power are far more dangerous opponents than Brighton at Anfield, so who knows the visitors may just encounter their first blip of the Premier League campaign in the Midlands this weekend.

Will Liverpool slip up on the potential banana skin of a trip to Leicester?