Defensive trios return will give Arsenal a boost

This season Arsenal have been highly vulnerable in defence this season in the Premier League.

In fact, the Gunners have now conceded at least two goals in their last four top-flight outings.

However, a 5-0 win over Championship Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup could prove to be a turning point for Unai Emery.

Defensive trio return

The result or the fact that the north London team progressed to the next round was not important. However, the fact that defenders Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney started the game, and Hector Bellerin made an appearance off the bench could be a key to Arsenal defensive fortunes changing.

All three had yet to make a Premier League start this season. However, the trio would certainly be regarded as first-choice defenders when fully-fit. Holding, in particular, looked to be making good strides last season before sustaining a serious injury.

Not perfect but will improve Emery’s options

The trio are not perfect, but all three are relatively young and will get better with more games for the Gunners. Many have questioned Bellerin’s development in recent seasons. However, Injuries have not helped the Spaniard.

He has so much scope for improvement. They may not be perfect defensive players, but it gives boss Emery more defensive options.

A big game against Manchester United

Arsenal have been highly unconvincing away from home in recent seasons. A trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United will be a massive game for the Gunners.

It will be interesting to see if Unai Emery decides to field all three of fit-again stars in Manchester. Obviously, they have not built up that much match fitness. However, they surely represent an improvement on the players who have represented the north London club in defence for the last four league games.

If all three are fully fit, then they can form a promising defence. Whether it will be good enough for the Gunners to clinch a top-four finish only time will tell.

Will the return to fitness of Holding, Bellerin and Tierney improve Arsenal’s defensive displays?