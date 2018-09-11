Is there a better number nine than Harry Kane?

On Saturday night, England will line up to face Spain in their first ever game in the Nations League.

The Three Lions will head into the game in high spirits after reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

One of the key figures in England run to the last four in Russia was Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who won the Golden Boot Award. The Tottenham striker has started the new Premier League campaign in decent form too.

Off the mark in the Premier League

Kane has now ended that dreaded August goal draught and found the net twice in his four Premier League appearances so far this season. No doubt getting off the mark early doors in the season will be a relief for the 25-year-old.

Although he is unlikely to admit it, not scoring is August has seemed like a weight around his neck in recent seasons.

Consistent scorer of goals

Kane may have scored six goals in the World Cup. However, his form and consistency in front of goal in the Premier League have been even more impressive. The striker has scored at least 20 league goals in the last four seasons.

In fact, the striker has hit 29 goals in his last two top-flight campaigns, an impressive tally by any player in a top league. Having Kane in your team is the closest thing to guaranteeing goals as you get in football.

He is now expected to score in every game and that will be the expectation against Spain in tonight’s clash at Wembley.

The best number nine in the game

For me, at the minute there is no better number nine in the world game. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may score more goals, but neither could be described as ‘a number nine’ despite Ronaldo playing a more central role for club and country.

Kane for his sheer reliable and consistency over the last few seasons has few equals when it comes to number nines and goals.

Is Harry Kane the best number nine in world football?