Lampard appointment would be good for Chelsea’s youngsters

According to Sky Sports, Juventus have agreed a compensation package for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The deal would reportedly lead to the appointment of Derby boss and Blues hero Frank Lampard as the Blues new head coach.

The former England international saw his team suffer defeat in the Championship final against Aston Villa. Last season was Lampard’s debut campaign as a boss.

Lampard set for a return to Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard is a Chelsea legend, as the clubs top goalscorer during his playing career with the Blues. He played a major part in helping establish Chelsea as one of the top teams in the English top-flight.

If Lampard arrives then he is likely to bring assistant Jody Morris with him. Morris came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge and also previously worked as a coach in the Blues youth set up. He is regarded as one of the brightest young British coaches in the game.

Transfer ban could lead to youngsters’ chance

Chelsea are currently appealing a two-transfer window ban imposed by FIFA. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is considering their case. If the ban is upheld, then the Blues will be unable to add players to their squad this summer or next January.

However, Chelsea have are not short of players, with many of their youngsters out on loan last season. One of the most talented young players contracted to the Blues is midfielder Mason Mount, who thrived under Lampard last season at Derby. Then there is striker Tammy Abraham, who helped Villa to promotion to the top-flight with a prolific campaign. Both could play more regular first-team football next season.

Lampard is not certain to be the next Chelsea boss. However, the potential appointment of Lampard could be good news for these young players. They may never have a better chance of proving themselves for the team from south west London.

Will Frank Lampard be the next Chelsea boss?