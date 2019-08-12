Manchester City looking they mean business already this season

Manchester City are no doubt one of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen.

It is not just impressive that they have won the last two English top-flight titles, it is the way they have won them. Their brand of football is awesome at times.

Some questions answered already

As we headed into Saturday lunchtime’s early kick-off against West Ham, some were looking for weaknesses in Pep Guardiola’s team. Could they cope without the experienced Vincent Kompany at centre-back? Is Spanish midfielder Rodri fit to fill Fernandinho’s boots?

A 5-0 hammering of West Ham answered some of those questions straight away. Rodri produced a highly impressive Premier League debut in the absence of Fernandinho.

The former Atletico Madrid star looked like he had been at City forever. His positional sense and calmness on the ball helped City weather any attacking threat that West ham could throw at them.

England centre-back John Stones now has the chance to establish himself again at the heart of the defence. The former Everton star lost his way last season. However, the departure of Kompany seems to have given him the kick up the backside he needed to be a success in Manchester.

Brilliant going forward

In attack, England international Raheem Sterling started the campaign with a hat-trick, while Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero also got on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Algerian international Riyad Mahrez picked up three assists and Kevin De Bruyne looks to be getting back to his best in the centre of the City midfield.

It will be highly difficult for teams to stop the Citizens from scoring once again this season, let alone stop them from winning. We have only had one gameweek of the new season and reigning champions Manchester City are already showing they mean business in the Premier League in the new campaign.

Can anybody stop Manchester City in the Premier League this season?