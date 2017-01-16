England
Mane refuses to rule out Liverpool exit

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists he is happy at Anfield, but the Senegal international has refused to rule out a move away from the club in the future.

Liverpool FC

Mane has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton in 2016.

Reports in Spain have linked the highly-rated 26-year-old with a summer move to European champions Real Madrid.

“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” Mane told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

“But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.”


