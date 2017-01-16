Mane refuses to rule out Liverpool exit

Mane has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton in 2016.

Reports in Spain have linked the highly-rated 26-year-old with a summer move to European champions Real Madrid.

“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” Mane told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

“But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.”



More about...

Comments What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!

Featured Articles