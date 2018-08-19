Merson: Difficult games for Liverpool and Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given his predictions of the matches in the Premier League on Sunday.

Merson expects difficult games for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester United travel to Brighton and Merson does not believe it will be an easy game for the visitors.

He told Sky Sports: “Brighton were probably the most disappointing team of the opening weekend if you look at the result and the way they played. But they lift their game against teams like Man Utd.

“This is a difficult game but, if they go out to win, I’ll go for United.”

Merson expects a similar outcome of the game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

He told Sky Sports: “What a game! This is a good game, Selhurst Park is a hard place to go, Palace won at Fulham but Liverpool were irresistible against West Ham.

“This is a big game for Liverpool, Man City will have already won and you’ve got to win these games if you’re going to win the Premier League. I think this is a difficult game for them but I’ll just go with Liverpool.”

Merson’s predictions for the Premier League matches on Sunday:

Brighton v Manchester United 1-2

Crystal Palace v Liverpool 1-2

Burnley v Watford 1-0