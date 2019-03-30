Merson: Liverpool will get the job done

Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Liverpool “will get the job done” against Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Premier League, a match they need to win in order to keep up with Manchester City in the battle for the title.

Merson told Sky Sports: ”The pressure is going to be on Liverpool, draws are no good with Manchester City in front. It’s going to be a tight, entertaining game with Liverpool needing to win adding another layer – if Liverpool are drawing with 20 minutes to go they have to go for it.

“But I think they will get the job done, cranking up the pressure on Spurs in the race for the top four.”

Merson predicts a 2-1 win to Liverpool at home against Tottenham on Sunday.