Real Madrid target rules out Chelsea exit

Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard has ruled out leaving Chelsea, despite the Spanish transfer window still being open.

Hazard insists he will stay at Stamford Bridge for at least one more year, but admits he could leave after that.

The Belgia international star has been strongly linked witha move to Spanish giants Real Madrid over the summer. Hazard hinted he may leave Chelsea after the World Cup, but the playmaker no longer wants to talk about that.

“You know what I said after the World Cup. I’m happy here, I do not want to talk about that yet,” he told RMC Sport after Chelsea’s win over Arsenal.

“Many things have been said – nonsense and everything.

“For now, I’m happy. I still have two years of contract [left] and we’ll see what happens. I will not leave [this year].

“The transfer window in England is already closed. We can sell but we cannot sign players.

“It would be a bit strange for [Chelsea] to let me go and not recruit another player.

“We could see [against Arsenal] that the fans like me a lot. I feel good here. We’ll see what happens in a year or two years.”