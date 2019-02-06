Red Devils eye Napoli centre-back, as Bakayoko eyes permanent Milan move

With the January transfer now shut for European transfers all the transfer rumours and talk turn to potential summer deals.

Here are some of the stories doing the rounds in the European media.

United set to bid for Napoli centre-back

One club already reportedly looking at strengthening their squad in the summer is Premier League Manchester United. According to the Daily Express, the Red Devils are set to renew their interest in Napoli’s highly-rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football in recent seasons. The Express report claims that the Red Devils saw two bids for the Senegalese international turned down in the January transfer window.

However, it claims that United will once again move for the centre-back in the summer, who has previously been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Everton. Koulibaly has previously expressed an interest in playing in the Premier League, which will no doubt encourage United to pursue their interest in the star.

Bakayoko keen to join AC Milan in a permanent

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently on-loan at AC Milan until the end of the season. However, according to a French newspaper, the midfielder would like to turn his temporary stay with the Rossoneri into a permanent one.

The 24-year-old struggled to find his best form at Chelsea last summer after a big money move from Monaco, where he had shone in Ligue One and the Champions League.

Bakayoko has regained form in Milan and has helped the Rossoneri into the top-four of Serie A this season. Whether the midfielder joins Milan on a regular basis may well depend on the former European champions finishing in the Champions League spots this season.

One thing seems for sure, his future seems unlikely to lie at Chelsea, and therefore he will more than likely leave Stamford Bridge once more this summer.