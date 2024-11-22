5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Home teams dominated last season’s clashes

Both Premier League meetings between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace last season were won by the home side. Villa secured a dramatic 3-1 victory at Villa Park in September, while Palace triumphed 5-0 at Selhurst Park in May, with Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a hat-trick.

2. Villa’s losing streak

Aston Villa have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions, their longest losing run since March-April 2022 under Steven Gerrard. They are at risk of losing five straight for the first time since Dean Smith’s final games in charge in late 2021.

3. Villa’s defensive struggles

Villa have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League matches, a goalless draw at home against Manchester United earlier this month.

4. Palace’s limited time in the lead

Crystal Palace have spent only 104 minutes leading in Premier League matches this season, the second-fewest behind West Ham United (101 minutes).

5. Palace’s away woes

Palace are winless in their first five Premier League away games this season (D2-L3) and could match their poor start from 2017/18, when they failed to win any of their first eight away matches.