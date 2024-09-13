5 interesting facts ahead of Aston Villa v Everton

Enjoy a statistical preview of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday with five interesting stats.

1. Most played fixture in English league history

Aston Villa vs Everton is the most frequently contested match in English league history. Of their 212 league meetings, Villa have won 80, while Everton have 76 victories, with 56 ending in draws.

2. Aston Villa unbeaten vs Everton since 2019

Since Villa’s return to the Premier League in 2019, they have gone unbeaten in 10 league games against Everton, with 7 wins and 3 draws. Everton last beat Villa in the 2015/16 season.

3. Villa’s home form inconsistency

Villa started strong at home last season with eight consecutive Premier League wins but have only managed four wins in their last 12 home games.

4. Everton’s tough start to consecutive seasons

Everton have lost their first three Premier League games for two straight seasons, joining Southampton (1997/98, 1998/99) and West Ham United (2017/18, 2018/19) in this unwanted record.

5. Sean Dyche’s struggles against Unai Emery

Sean Dyche has yet to secure a win against Unai Emery in the Premier League, with five losses and one draw. His only positive result came in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in January 2024.