Nottingham Forest join Sunderland, Everton and Roma in race for Leicester City star

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Leicester City left-back Victor Kristiansen this summer.

Forest have joined Premier League sides Sunderland and Everton, and Serie A giants Roma in pursuit of the Danish defender.

The 22-year-old, who signed for Leicester from FC Kobenhavn in January 2023, is attracting serious interest following a solid loan spell at Bologna and his prior Premier League experience.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest are the latest club to express interest in Kristiansen, as his future at Leicester remains uncertain.

Kristiansen, under contract until 2028, made 30 Premier League appearances during his time in England.

Despite limited impact at Leicester, his attacking style and versatility have drawn admiration from multiple clubs in both England and Italy.

Forest’s interest signals their intent to bolster their full-back options in the 2025 summer transfer window.