Sunderland trio set to leave before transfer deadline

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that several first-team players could leave before the transfer deadline.

According to the Northern Echo, Alan Browne, Leo Hjelde and Jenson Seelt are among those who may move on as the Black Cats reshape their squad.

Browne, who joined from Preston last summer, featured in 22 Championship matches last season but has slipped down the pecking order and was left out against West Ham.

Hjelde is currently injured but may still be allowed to depart on loan to gain regular football.

Seelt, who started in the season opener, could also leave temporarily following defensive reinforcements.

Le Bris confirmed open discussions with the players, stressing that securing more game time could benefit both their careers and the club’s long-term plans.