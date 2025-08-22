Nottingham Forest make contact over Leicester amid Sunderland, Everton and Roma interest

Nottingham Forest have approached Leicester City over a potential deal for left-back Victor Kristiansen.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Forest have made initial contact as they look to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad ahead of a busy season that includes Europa League football.

Kristiansen, 22, joined Leicester from Copenhagen for £17m two years ago but could now be available for around £10m in the 2025 summer transfer window.

He spent last season on loan at Bologna before returning to the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes’ relegation has put his future in doubt.

Forest are keen to add competition for Neco Williams, though they are not alone in the chase.

Sunderland, Everton and Serie A giants Roma have also been linked with the Denmark international, who remains highly regarded despite Leicester’s struggles.