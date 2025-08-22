QPR win race for winger after matching Derby bid

QPR are set to bring back Japanese winger Koki Saito after matching Derby County’s offer for the 24-year-old.

Reporter Mike McGrath revealed via his X account that the Hoops have struck a deal with Lommel SK, with Saito now expected to complete a permanent return to Loftus Road.

Derby had also submitted a bid but were beaten after the player opted for West London, where he spent last season on loan.

Birmingham City were previously linked with Saito too, but it is QPR who have emerged victorious in the chase.

Saito made a promising impact during his first spell under Julien Stephan, showing flashes of the form that once earned him 10 goals and 10 assists in the Eredivisie. QPR now hope he can rediscover that level in the Championship.