5 interesting facts ahead of Brentford v Arsenal

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brentford’s unbeaten New Year’s Day home record

Brentford have never lost a home league game on New Year’s Day, boasting a record of six wins and five draws. This is the longest unbeaten New Year’s Day home streak in English football’s top four tiers.

2. A strong start to the year at home

The Bees have not been beaten in their first home league match of a calendar year since a 1-0 loss to Stoke City in January 2000, back in the third tier.

3. Brentford’s contrasting home and away form

This season, Brentford have claimed 22 points at home in the Premier League, a tally matched only by Liverpool. However, they’ve managed just two points on the road, tying with Southampton for the league’s lowest away total.

4. Arsenal’s inconsistent campaign

The Gunners have dropped points in eight of their 18 Premier League matches so far (10 wins, six draws, two losses). In contrast, they only dropped points in 10 games during the entirety of last season’s league campaign.

5. Arsenal’s London derby tour continues

This clash marks Arsenal’s sixth London derby of the season, all played away from home. Their previous visits included trips to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stamford Bridge, London Stadium, Craven Cottage, and Selhurst Park.