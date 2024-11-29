5 interesting facts ahead of Brentford v Leicester

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brentford’s home dominance

Brentford have the best home record in the Premier League this season, earning 16 points from 18 available. However, they’ve struggled away from home, collecting just one point from six matches, ranking 19th in the league.

2. Mbeumo closing in on personal best

Bryan Mbeumo has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League games this season, just one short of his career-best tally of nine, achieved in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

3. Leicester’s points total mirrors relegation season

Leicester’s 10 points from their first 12 Premier League matches this season is one fewer than their total at the same stage in 2022/23, a season that ended with their relegation.

4. Leicester’s away struggles continue

The Foxes have won only one of their last 14 Premier League away games, a 3-2 victory at Southampton in October 2024. They’ve also managed just one win in their last 13 league visits to London, a 2-0 triumph at West Ham in November 2022.

5. Conceding and dropping leads

Leicester have conceded the opening goal in 10 of their 12 Premier League matches this season, the most in the league. Meanwhile, Brentford have dropped the most points from winning positions this season, a total of 14.