5 interesting facts ahead of Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest’s struggles against Brentford

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last six league meetings with Brentford (D3-L3), with their last victory coming in January 2020 at Griffin Park in the Championship, when Joe Lolley scored the only goal of the match.

2. Brentford’s impressive home form

Brentford have the best home record in the Premier League this season, taking 22 points from a possible 24. However, they’ve struggled on the road, earning just one point from 24 available, ranking 19th in away form.

3. Brentford’s unique scoring record

Brentford are the second team in Premier League history to score and concede at least 30 goals in their first 16 matches of a season. The only other team to achieve this was Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the 2020/21 season.

4. Forest’s strong start this season

Nottingham Forest have won eight of their 16 Premier League matches this season (W8-D4-L4), just one win short of their total number of victories in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons (W9 each).

5. Forest’s poor record in London

Since returning to the Premier League in 2022, Forest have won just one of their 16 Premier League visits to London (W1-D4-L11). Their only win came in a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in September 2023, thanks to a goal from Anthony Elanga.