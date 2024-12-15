5 interesting facts ahead of Chelsea v Brentford

Enjoy a statistical preview of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Brentford’s perfect Premier League record at Stamford Bridge

Brentford have won all three of their Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. Their victories include a 4-1 win in April 2022 and consecutive 2-0 wins in April and October 2023. Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in five of their eight goals in these matches, with two goals and three assists.

2. Chelsea’s recent resilience

Chelsea have lost just three of their last 30 Premier League matches (W18-D9-L3). Those defeats came against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, with two of them occurring away from home.

3. Chelsea’s mixed fortunes in London derbies

The Blues have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League London derbies (W8-D3-L1), a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in April. However, their last two home derby defeats in the league have both come against Brentford.

4. Palmer’s prolific year

Cole Palmer has scored 25 Premier League goals in 2024, equaling the record for the most goals in a calendar year by a Chelsea player, set by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2001. Only Erling Haaland (26) has scored more league goals this year.

5. Brentford’s home and away contrasts

Brentford have the best home record in the Premier League this season, collecting 22 points from a possible 24. However, they have struggled on the road, earning just one point from seven away matches, ranking 19th in the league.