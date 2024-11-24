5 interesting facts ahead of Ipswich v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of Ipswich’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Mixed starts for United’s Premier League managers

Three of Manchester United’s six permanent Premier League managers lost their first league game in charge: Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, and Erik ten Hag. In contrast, David Moyes, José Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær all won their opening matches, each in away fixtures.

2. Ferguson’s first win anniversary

This match comes nearly 38 years to the day since Sir Alex Ferguson earned his first victory as Manchester United manager, a 1-0 win over QPR on November 22, 1986, thanks to a goal from John Sivebæk.

3. United’s mixed scoring record this season

Manchester United have scored six goals in two games against promoted teams this season, matching the total number of goals they’ve managed across their other nine Premier League fixtures.

4. United’s poor away form

The Red Devils have won just two of their last 13 away games in all competitions. Those victories were a 2-0 win at Brighton in May and a 3-0 triumph at Southampton in September.

5. Ipswich’s struggles from winning positions

Ipswich have dropped 12 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, the joint-most alongside Brentford.