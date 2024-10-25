5 interesting facts ahead of Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Leicester’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this evening with 5 interesting stats.

1. Leicester’s Friday struggles

Leicester City have won only one of their 13 Premier League games played on a Friday. That lone victory was a record-breaking 9-0 win at Southampton in October 2019, the Foxes’ biggest ever Premier League win.

2. Leicester’s scoring consistency

Leicester are one of only two teams, alongside Manchester City, to have scored in each of their first eight Premier League matches this season.

3. Forest’s strong away form

Nottingham Forest have collected 14 points from their last six Premier League away games (W4-D2), a stark improvement from their first 36 away games after promotion, where they earned only 18 points.

4. Forest’s early goal habit

Forest have scored the opening goal in seven of their eight Premier League matches this season, including all four of their away games. The only exception was a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in September.

5. Chris Wood’s success against Leicester

Chris Wood has scored five Premier League goals against Leicester, behind only his tallies against West Ham and Wolves (7 each). Wood also played 53 league matches for Leicester between 2013 and 2014, helping them to the Championship title.