5 interesting facts ahead of Leicester v Wolves

Enjoy a statistical preview of Leicester’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Wolves’ struggles against Leicester

Wolves have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Leicester City (D3-L4). That victory came in February 2022, a 2-1 win at Molineux sealed by Daniel Podence’s decisive goal.

2. Leicester’s poor recent form

Leicester have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches (D2-L5). Their sole victory in this stretch was a 3-1 triumph over West Ham United on December 3, marking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut as manager.

3. Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten home streak

Ruud van Nistelrooy is unbeaten in his last 19 home games as a manager across all competitions (W15-D4). His last home defeat was with PSV, a 1-0 loss to AZ in November 2022.

4. Defensive frailties under Van Nistelrooy

Leicester have conceded 74 shots in their three Premier League matches under Van Nistelrooy, an average of 24.7 per game. This is a notable increase from the 17.1 shots per game they allowed in their first 13 league matches this season.

5. Wolves’ alarming decline

After sitting eighth in the Premier League table following a win over Fulham in March, Wolves have lost 18 of their 26 league matches since (W3-D5). This sharp downturn has seen them slide down the standings.