5 interesting facts ahead of Liverpool v Fulham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Fulham’s rare success against Liverpool

Fulham have won just one of their last 14 matches against Liverpool in all competitions (D3-L10). Their lone victory was a 1-0 Premier League triumph at Anfield in March 2021, with Mario Lemina scoring the winner in a game played behind closed doors.

2. Arne Slot chasing managerial record

If Liverpool win, Arne Slot will set a new record for the most points by a manager in their first 15 Premier League matches. Slot’s current tally of 35 after 14 games is close to the existing record of 37, jointly held by John Gregory and Antonio Conte.

3. Liverpool’s top-half home challenge

This is Liverpool’s eighth Premier League home game this season, and all eight have been against teams currently in the top half of the table. The only top-half side they’ve faced away from home this campaign is Arsenal.

4. Salah’s remarkable scoring streak

Mohamed Salah has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games for the second time in his career. Only Daniel Sturridge has a longer scoring streak for Liverpool in the competition, netting in eight consecutive matches between November 2013 and February 2014.

5. Fulham’s record scoring run

Fulham are on a club-record streak of scoring in 14 consecutive top-flight games. This run began after a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on the opening weekend. Fulham’s streak is currently the joint-longest active scoring run in the league, matched by Chelsea.