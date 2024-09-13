5 interesting facts ahead of Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday with five interesting stats.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot can become the first manager to win each of his first four Premier League matches without conceding a goal. Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Sven-Goran Eriksson at Manchester City both managed three.

Mohamed Salah can become the second player to score in each of Liverpool‘s opening four matches of a Premier League campaign. Former England international Daniel Sturridge managed the same back in the 2013/14 season.

Nottingham Forest have managed to win just one of their last nine matches against Liverpool in all competitions. A goal by Taiwo Awoniyi secured a 1-0 win at the City Ground back in October 2022.

New Zealand international Chris Wood has been good under Nuno, scoring 14 goals in 19 Premier League appearances. But the striker has not managed to put the ball in the back of the net in any of his 11 Premier League games against Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has lost all of his meetings with Liverpool as a manager, a total of seven. The aggregated score was a total of 13-1.